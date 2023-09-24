WORLD
Two dozen countries sent foreign aid to flood-hit Libya
A total of 24 nations sent relief on more than 70 planes, and eight ships to the North African country hit by devastating floods that killed nearly 4,000 people earlier this month.
A total of 24 countries have sent aid to help disaster victims in the North African country. / Photo: AA Archive
September 24, 2023

Libya's National Unity Government has announced that more than 70 planes and eight ships carrying relief supplies have arrived since a storm and devastating floods washed through the eastern part of the country.

A total of 24 countries have sent aid to help disaster victims in the North African country, said a statement by the government's Emergency and Rapid Response Team on Sunday.

Türkiye was among the first to respond to Libya’s call for help.

Last week, The Turkish Red Crescent sent more than 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid, which included food, hygiene materials, clothing, masks, flashlights, communication devices, candles and batteries.

Also of the two dozen countries that sent aid, the Netherlands provided $2.1 million in food, medicine, shelter, and medical care support for flood victims.

The statement also mentioned that Australia plans to provide $1 million in aid, while South Korea has earmarked $2 million for the UN's humanitarian effort in Libya.

Nearly 4,000 people were killed in floods caused by Storm Daniel in Libya on September 10, while more than 40,000 have been displaced, according to UN figures.

Libya's Tripoli-based High Council of State, which acts as a senate, demanded an international investigation on Wednesday into the deadly floods.

SOURCE:AA
