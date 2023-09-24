WORLD
Former museum has been converted into a technology center for the youth
In the heart of Albania's capital Tirana stands a peculiar structure, a pyramid that once served as a bizarre memorial to the country's paranoid communist dictator, Enver Hoxha. Isolated from the rest of the world, Albania was ruled by Hoxha for four decades. But now, this brutalist building is beginning to symbolise the transformation of the Balkan nation. Ayse Ejupi has the story.
Pyramid of Change
September 24, 2023
