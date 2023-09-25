WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 70 Al Shabab terrorists killed in military operation in Somalia
Operation comes day after truck bomb explosion kills more than 18 people, including 10 security personnel.
At least 70 Al Shabab terrorists killed in military operation in Somalia
An airstrike in the Al Shabab-controlled town of Elbur targeting a meeting house killed top Al Shabab leaders, according to the Somali Defense Ministry. / Photo: Reuters
September 25, 2023

At least 70 Al Shabab terrorists were killed in a military operation conducted by the Somali National Army backed by local militias in north-central Mudug province.

The joint force raided on Sunday Al Shabab terrorist hideouts and gathering places in the town of Aad.

Ringleaders of the terrorist group were among those were killed in the operation, according to Somali Deputy Information Minister Abdirahman Yusuf Al Adala, who spoke to local media.

The Somali Defense Ministry, which also confirmed the operation, said “recent military actions in Mudug and Galgaduud have dealt significant blows to Khawarij and their militias.”

Top Al Shabab leaders killed

Khawarij is a term the Somali government uses to describe the Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Al Shabab.

The operation comes a day after a truck bombing at an army checkpoint in the central town of Beledweyne killed more than 18 people, including 10 security personnel, and wounded more than 40 others.

On Saturday, an airstrike in the Al Shabab-controlled town of Elbur targeting a meeting house killed top Al Shabab leaders, according to the Somali Defense Ministry.

RelatedSuicide truck bombing kills 13 and injures dozens in Somalia: police
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us