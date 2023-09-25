BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Home truths hit Germans as housing sector reels under economic crisis
Hit by a sudden jump in interest rates and raw material costs, twice as many developers filed for insolvency over the last year than the previous 12 months.
Home truths hit Germans as housing sector reels under economic crisis
Like hundreds of homeowners-to-be across the country, Valeriy Shevchenko found the construction of his new home suddenly halted. / Photo: AFP
September 25, 2023

Valeriy Shevchenko felt like he made the purchase of his lifetime when he beat a queue of prospective buyers to secure a two-bedroom apartment in one of Berlin's most popular districts.

Two years on, the 33-year-old's housing dreams have come crashing down after the developer of his new home, Project Immobilien, went bankrupt.

Hit by a sudden jump in interest rates and raw material costs, twice as many developers have filed for insolvency over the last year than the previous 12 months.

Like hundreds of homeowners-to-be across the country, Shevchenko found construction of his new home suddenly halted, as workers cleared out of the site where the concrete skeleton of the building stands, with no windows.

"From the middle of August, the construction was frozen. The cabinets for the workers here, the crane in the middle, everything moved away," said Shevchenko at the site, shellshocked by the setback.

With such scenes multiplying across the country, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called in leading players in the property sector for talks on Monday, with the aim of jump-starting construction.

For years, record-low interest rates and strong demand had spurred new projects and investment in Germany's property market.

However, a sharp rise in consumer prices as a consequence of Russia's attack on Ukraine has forced the European Central Bank to aggressively raise interest rates to curb inflation, drastically pushing up mortgage costs and in turn bringing down property prices as well as profit margins of building projects.

Builders are also suffering from higher raw material costs, a problem that had already begun during the pandemic but which has been accentuated by the Ukraine war.

"Investors no longer know how to make certain projects profitable," said Tim-Oliver Mueller, president of the German building lobby group HDB.

RelatedGermany's economy falters due to an energy shock, revealing flaws

'All my savings'

In a sign of the crisis, developer giant Vonovia recently decided to put 60,000 projects on hold.

One in five property companies has reported cancelling building projects in August, while 11.9 percent face financing difficulties, according to a recent survey by economic research institute Ifo, which described the figures as unprecedented in 30 years.

Many of the halted projects are also well-advanced, pushing buyers into dire financial straits.

In Berlin, investors of Project Immobilien's construction had already paid half of what was due.

"I'm not a rich person. My money is the fruit of my labour," said Shevchenko, who had already paid up 250,000 euros ($266,100) for the apartment he bought for half a million euros.

With no insurance purchased by the building company or the future homeowners, there is no financial protection against sudden bankruptcy.

Their only hope now is to find someone else to take over the construction, or to finish it themselves.

"I never thought that something like that could happen in Germany," said Marina Prakharchuk, 39, with tears in her eyes.

The Belarusian had paid up 175,000 euros for her 45-metre square apartment.

"All my savings are in there," said the employee of a logistics company.

RelatedGerman economy enters recession, with inflation hurting consumers
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us