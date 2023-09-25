WORLD
1 MIN READ
Biden to host second summit with Pacific island leaders
US President Joe Biden is set to host leaders of 18 Pacific island nations at the White House this week, in an effort to counter Chinese influence in the region.This is the second such summit held in Washington, but since last September, the Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China, and Biden missed what would have been a historic trip to Papua New Guinea, thanks to a debt ceiling crisis in the US. But for many of these remote Pacific nations the most pressing concern is climate change. Something they believe the US and China must fight together. TRT World's Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
US-PACIFIC ISLANDS SUMMIT / Others
September 25, 2023
Explore
