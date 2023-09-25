BIZTECH
As trade deficit grows, EU seeks to balance business ties with China
The European bloc's trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis is in China to co-chair high-level economic and trade talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.
EU have expressed concern about the bloc's growing trade deficit with China, which reached 396 billion euros last year. Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
September 25, 2023

The European Union's trade commissioner has called for a more balanced economic relationship with China, noting a trade imbalance of nearly 400 billion euros ($425 billion), while also warning that China's position on the war in Ukraine could endanger its relationship with Europe.

Valdis Dombrovskis, in a speech at China's prestigious Tsinghua University, said on Monday that the EU and China face significant political and economic headwinds that could cause them to drift apart.

“The strongest, yet not the only, headwind is Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and how China positions itself on this issue,” he said, according to a prepared text of his remarks.

Dombrovskis is in China to co-chair high-level economic and trade talks on Monday with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

EU leaders have expressed concern about the bloc's growing trade deficit with China, which reached 396 billion euros last year.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently announced an investigation into Chinese subsidies to electric vehicle makers, saying a flood of cheaper Chinese cars is distorting the European market.

The Chinese government has called the investigation a protectionist act aimed at distorting the supply chain. Dombrovskis, in his Tsinghua address, said it would follow well-established rules and be done in consultation with Chinese authorities and stakeholders.

Politicised business environment

The EU trade commissioner urged China to address the lack of reciprocity in the economic relationship, saying “the figures speak for themselves.”

He said that China has created a more politicised business environment to protect its national security and development interests, resulting in less transparency, unequal access to procurement, and discriminatory standards and security requirements.

Dombrovskis cited as examples a new foreign relations law and an updated anti-espionage law that has European companies struggling to understand their compliance obligations.

“Their ambiguity allows too much room for interpretation,” he said about the laws, adding they deter new investment in China.

Chinese officials have been trying to lure back foreign investment to help the economy emerge from a sluggishness that has persisted despite the lifting of pandemic restrictions last December.

The Chinese government has tried to remain neutral in the war in Ukraine rather than joining the United States and much of Europe in condemning the Russian attack. Dombrovskis, who is Latvian, noted that territorial integrity has always been a key principle for China in international diplomacy.

“Russia’s war is a blatant breach of this principle,” he said, according to his prepared remarks. “So it’s very difficult for us to understand China’s stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine, as it breaches China’s own fundamental principles.”

SOURCE:AP
