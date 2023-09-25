TÜRKİYE
Renewable energy promising area for Türkiye-Japan cooperation: Ambassador
Japan is also one of the nations considered for the initiative to build Türkiye’s second nuclear power station in Sinop, a province near the Black Sea.
The ambassador of Japan to Ankara, Takahiko Katsumata, confirmed that in order to develop opportunities in critical minerals, a concrete roadmap would be determined under the coordination of both countries’ officials. / Photo: AA
September 25, 2023

Hydrogen and renewable energy are promising areas for bilateral cooperation between Türkiye and Japan, the ambassador of Japan to Ankara, Takahiko Katsumata, has told Anadolu in an exclusive interview.

In addition to potential collaboration on a large-scale nuclear power project, both nations are also anticipated to work together on smaller-scale clean energy projects.

Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Nishimura Yasutoshi, met in Istanbul on Sept. 5 to evaluate potential partnerships between the two countries.

During the meeting, Bayraktar and Yasutoshi discussed various topics, including critical minerals, renewable energy, energy efficiency, natural gas and new fuels and technologies.

Katsumata confirmed that in order to develop opportunities in critical minerals, a concrete roadmap would be determined under the coordination of both countries’ officials.

He also noted the similarities that Türkiye and Japan share, given that both are dependent on energy imports, and suggested that relations could be improved in the mining sector.

"I think there is an extremely wide range of areas in which we can cooperate with Türkiye. I believe that hydrogen, as well as new generation energy and renewable energy, can be promising areas for the future," he said.

Cooperation agreement

Türkiye and Japan have signed a cooperation agreement to promote trade, investment and economic partnership on September.

The agreement, signed by trade ministers in Istanbul, included holding a trade and investment summit, accelerating economic partnership, and expanding cooperation in third countries.

Omer Bolat, the Turkish trade minister, said the summit is planned to be organised in Tokyo soon.

Before the signing ceremony, Bolat and the Japanese minister of economy, trade and industry Yasutoshi Nishimura discussed economic relations between the two countries, the Turkish minister said.

The Japanese minister said parties aim to increase economic relations to the level of strategic partnership.

SOURCE:AA
