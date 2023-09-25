WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egypt sets dates for presidential election in December
The country's National Election Authority announces the dates for the upcoming presidential election, which is scheduled to take place from December 10 to 12.
Egypt sets dates for presidential election in December
The presidential vote will be held under full judicial supervision. / Photo: AP
September 25, 2023

Egypt will hold presidential elections this Dec. 10-12, the country’s election authority has said.

Walid Hamza, head of the National Election Authority, said on Monday that Egyptians abroad will cast their ballots on Dec. 1-3.

Candidates seeking to run in the elections can file for candidacy on Oct. 5-14, he told a press conference in Cairo.

If the race goes to a runoff, the vote will take place next Jan. 8-10 inside Egypt and on Jan. 5-7 for expatriates, he added.

Hamza said the presidential vote will be held under full judicial supervision.

RelatedEgypt's Sisi pardons jailed leading activist Ahmed Douma

Seven candidates

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, whose current six-year term ends in 2024, has yet to declare his intent to seek a third term.

Seven political figures have announced plans to run, including Ahmed Tantawi, a former parliamentarian, who is seen as a strong opposition candidate if he officially enters the race.

Candidates seeking to run must secure endorsements from 20 lawmakers or 25,000 registered voters across at least 15 provinces, with a minimum of 1,000 endorsements from each governorate.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us