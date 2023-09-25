Egypt will hold presidential elections this Dec. 10-12, the country’s election authority has said.

Walid Hamza, head of the National Election Authority, said on Monday that Egyptians abroad will cast their ballots on Dec. 1-3.

Candidates seeking to run in the elections can file for candidacy on Oct. 5-14, he told a press conference in Cairo.

If the race goes to a runoff, the vote will take place next Jan. 8-10 inside Egypt and on Jan. 5-7 for expatriates, he added.

Hamza said the presidential vote will be held under full judicial supervision.

Seven candidates

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, whose current six-year term ends in 2024, has yet to declare his intent to seek a third term.

Seven political figures have announced plans to run, including Ahmed Tantawi, a former parliamentarian, who is seen as a strong opposition candidate if he officially enters the race.

Candidates seeking to run must secure endorsements from 20 lawmakers or 25,000 registered voters across at least 15 provinces, with a minimum of 1,000 endorsements from each governorate.