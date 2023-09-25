September 25, 2023
Turkish artist’s award-winning artwork welcomes visitors in London
Turkish Artist Melek Zeynep Bulut was invited to exhibit her art piece ‘OpenWork’ in London as part of the city’s celebrations commemorating its 20th year as the World Design Capital. The artist’s work, which won an award at this year’s London Design Biennale, now greets visitors by the River Thames. #London #Art
