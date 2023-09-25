WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mali's junta delays February presidential election
Mali's ruling junta announces a delay in the presidential election, originally slated for February 2024, due to technical reasons, including issues tied to the new constitution and electoral lists.
Mali's junta delays February presidential election
Authorities are also refusing to organise legislative elections, initially scheduled for the end of 2023, before the presidential election. / Others
September 25, 2023

Mali's ruling junta has announced a delay to a presidential election scheduled for February that was aimed at returning civilian leaders to power in the coup-hit West African nation.

The two rounds of voting -initially set for February 4 and 18, 2024 - "will be slightly postponed for technical reasons", government spokesman Abdoulaye Maiga said in a statement read out to reporters.

Those reasons include issues linked to the adoption this year of a new constitution and a review of the electoral lists, he said.

He also cited a dispute with the French company Idemia, which the junta says is involved in the census process.

"The new dates for the presidential election will be communicated later," Maiga said.

RelatedMali's junta slams new sanctions by West African bloc

Another delay

Authorities are also refusing to organise legislative elections, initially scheduled for the end of 2023, before the presidential election.

The junta "has decided to organise, exclusively, the presidential election", the statement said.

Other elections will be held on a schedule "established by the new authorities, under the directives of the new president".

The postponement is yet another delay to the junta's schedule for handing back power to elected civilians.

RelatedMali warns UN of 'serious consequences' over military intervention in Niger
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us