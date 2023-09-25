September 25, 2023
French influence in Africa wanes in the wake of coups
In Niger, where French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed his country will end its military presence by the end of the year, following the coup. It's the latest move which has seen France's footprint in Africa skrink - and it's influence over the Sahel region wane. TRT World's Joel Flynn analyses the shifting landscape of France's post-colonial politics on the continent.
