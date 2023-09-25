WORLD
US military captures Daesh militant during helicopter raid in Syria
Abu Halil al Fadani, Daesh Syria operational and facilitation official, was captured during successful operation, says US military.
US counterterrorism operations will be able to target additional members of the group, command spokesman Lt. Col. Troy Garlock says. / Photo: AP / Photo: AP Archive
September 25, 2023

A helicopter raid by the US military in northern Syria has targeted and captured a Daesh leader, according to a statement.

"Abu Halil al Fad’ani, an Daesh Syria Operational and Facilitation official, was captured during the raid. Al Fad’ani was assessed to have relationships throughout the Daesh network in the region," US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said in a statement on Monday.

The capture of Daesh officials like al Fad’ani increases the US' ability to find and remove terrorists from the battlefield, said Lt. Col. Troy Garlock, command spokesperson.

He added that the US military remains committed to the enduring defeat of Daesh.

No civilians were killed or wounded during the operation, the statement said.

