WORLD
1 MIN READ
Violence continues in Manipur, India, displacing thousands
Thousands of people in India’s northeast continue to live in fear, months after battle lines were drawn between two ethnic groups in the state of Manipur. Fighting started in May in the picturesque valley, an attraction for domestic and international tourists, over land rights and a quota for government jobs. Violence got so bad the government deployed the army to enforce the rule of law. In the last four months, close to 200 people have died and 60-thousand have been displaced. In a series of reports for TRT World’s Smita Sharma has been investigating the ongoing challenges in the region.
Violence continues in Manipur, India, displacing thousands / Others
September 26, 2023
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us