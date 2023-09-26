TÜRKİYE
Türkiye 'neutralises' 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria
The two terrorists, who were neutralised near the Turkish-Syrian border in the Operation Olive Branch zone, had engaged in harassing fire on Turkish soldiers.
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA
September 26, 2023

Turkish security forces “neutralised” two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry has said.

The terrorists, who opened harassing fire on Turkish soldiers, were taken down in the Operation Olive Branch zone near Turkish border with Syria, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
