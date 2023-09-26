One of our most significant challenges regarding Türkiye’s proposed purchase of F-16 fighter jets and upgrade kits from the US for its own use has been the activities of US Senator Bob Menendez, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, during his return from his trip to Nakhchivan in Azerbaijan.

Speaking to the media on his way back, President Erdogan had said that Senator Menendez's temporary leave from office due to corruption allegations would expedite the process of acquiring the F-16s.

Last week, US Senator Bob Menendez and his wife were indicted on bribery charges, following a federal investigation into their relationships with a trio of New Jersey businessmen. Bob Menendez is known for his opposition to Türkiye and his proximity to the Greek Cypriot and Armenian lobbies.

“However, the F-16 issue is not solely dependent on Menendez. It encompasses various areas that our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, will manage. We are now awaiting a clear response from the US on this matter. We hope to receive a positive outcome without much delay,” the President also said.

“This impasse underscores the importance of being self-reliant in the defence industry for our country.”

US links F-16 sales to Sweden’s NATO bid

The Turkish President further said that the US has been trying to link the sale of the F-16 fighters to Sweden’s NATO bid.

Sweden and Finland had applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched its war against Ukraine in February 2022.

Although Türkiye has approved Finland's membership to NATO, it is waiting for Sweden to abide by the June 2022 trilateral memorandum to address Ankara's security concerns.

Ankara is critical of Sweden as for decades, the latter has been housing members of various terrorist groups, including in recent years the PKK, along with the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the unsuccessful 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye.

While Ankara has been linking Stockholm’s entry into NATO with its clampdown on the activities of these terrorist groups on Swedish soil, the US has been trying to link Türkiye’s allowing of NATO membership to the US sale of F-16s — which got further caught up in Senator Menendez’s intransigence.

After more than a year of negotiations, Erdogan agreed to let Sweden into NATO in July, and sent it to the Turkish Parliament for approval.

“The decision regarding Sweden's NATO membership will be made by the Turkish Grand National Assembly. Our Parliament closely monitors every development related to this issue,” the President had said then.

“We cannot relegate our Parliament to the background,” he had added.

Rapprochement with Israel

In a speech that covered several topics, President Erdogan also addressed Türkiye's relations with Israel. He stated that Türkiye and Israel are collaborating in many areas, and there are opportunities for further cooperation in new areas as well.

“In particular, there is a search for energy sources, influenced by the post-Russia-Ukraine war landscape, and Israel is looking to transport its resources to Europe,” he said.

“There are also opportunities for collaboration in drilling activities [in the Mediterranean]. We have instructed relevant colleagues to conduct technical studies on this matter,” the President said.

“In forthcoming meetings, both in Türkiye and Israel, we will clarify details of issues such as the route, schedule and drilling areas as soon as possible.”

President Erdogan also said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to visit Türkiye in October or November.

Opening Zangezur corridor with Azerbaijan

The President also commended Türkiye’s improving relations and cooperation with Azerbaijan, and said that establishing direct connections with Nakhchivan and other regions of Azerbaijan through road and rail networks will strengthen the relationship.

The planned Zangezur corridor — an unimpeded road through Armenian territory, connecting Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave — would also link Azerbaijan directly to eastern Türkiye

The Zangezur region was originally part of Azerbaijan, though the Soviets gave it to Armenia in the 1920s, depriving Azerbaijan of a direct overland route to Nakhchivan.

Following its 44-day war with Armenia in the autumn of 2020, Azerbaijan has focused on planned connections, including motorways and a 43-km railway through the corridor.

“With this strong connection, we aim to achieve much more progress in various areas in the future than we have made by walking, possibly even running. Therefore, we will make every effort to expedite the opening of this corridor,” said Erdogan.

“The execution of this corridor is of strategic importance to Türkiye and Azerbaijan, and must be completed. When this corridor is operational, a vehicle or train departing from Baku will be able to reach Kars (in northeastern Türkiye) directly,” he said.

“The bond between Türkiye and Azerbaijan will grow even stronger.”

The Cyprus issue

President Erdogan stated that recognizing the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is the most suitable option for all nations seeking lasting peace and stability on the island of Cyprus.

Türkiye has been criticising the West for its biased approach to the conflict in the island of Cyprus, which has been divided in two, with Turkish Cypriots in the north and Greek Cypriots in the south.

“Together with the TRNC, we have explored all avenues for a solution. We have approached all formulas, including the one of forming a federation, sincerely,” Erdogan said.

“But now, it has become clear and evident that there is no option other than a two-state solution in Cyprus. No one should expect us to ignore the rights of the TRNC or to disregard them.”