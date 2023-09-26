WORLD
Azerbaijan seeks custody of Karabakh 'war crime' suspects
Armenian separatists last week agreed to lay down arms after a lightning Azerbaijani offensive appeared to finally place Karabakh under its control.
A view of an illegal ammunition depot of Armenian forces captured by Azerbaijani Armed Forces during Azerbaijan's 'anti-terror activities' in Kozlukopru village of Karabakh. / Photo: AA Archive
September 26, 2023

Azerbaijani border agents were searching for war crime suspects among the Armenian residents leaving Karabakh for Armenia, according to a government source.

"Azerbaijan intends to apply an amnesty to Armenian fighters who laid down their arms in Karabakh. But those who committed war crimes during the Karabakh wars must be handed over to us," the source told AFP news agency.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered ceasefire.

Azerbaijani forces last week took control over Khojali, a town where 613 Azerbaijani civilians were brutally murdered by Armenian forces on February 26, 1992.

The separatists last week agreed to lay down arms after a lightning Azerbaijani offensive appeared to finally place Karabakh under its control.

Azerbaijan on Sunday also opened the Lachin Corridor –– the only road leading from the separatist stronghold Khankendi to Armenia.

Officials said Tuesday that more than 13,000 people have departed from the region for Armenia so far.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
