WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli minister makes first-ever public visit to Saudi Arabia
Israeli Tourism Minister Katz's trip includes participation in a United Nations World Tourism Organisation event in Riyadh and meetings with counterparts from unspecified countries.
Israeli minister makes first-ever public visit to Saudi Arabia
The landmark visit comes as Riyadh sent its first delegation to the occupied West Bank in three decades. / Photo: AP
September 26, 2023

Israel's Tourism Minister Haim Katz has arrived in Saudi Arabia for the first such high-level public visit to the kingdom amid talks to secure bilateral ties.

"Katz is the first Israeli minister to head an official delegation in Saudi Arabia," his ministry said in a statement, adding he would attend a United Nations World Tourism Organisation event in Riyadh.

During the two-day visit he is due to hold meetings "with his counterparts", Katz's office said without specifying which countries will be represented in such talks.

RelatedAmid Israel normalisation talks, Saudi envoy lands in occupied West Bank

'First delegation in three decades'

The landmark visit comes as Riyadh sent its first delegation to the occupied West Bank in three decades.

Nayef al Sudairi, who was appointed non-resident ambassador to the Palestinian territories last month, held talks on Tuesday with senior Palestinian officials, including President Mahmud Abbas.

The diplomatic travels come as the United States presses its allies Israel and Saudi Arabia to normalise ties.

RelatedIn historic first, Saudi Arabia's ambassador arrives in Palestine
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us