WORLD
2 MIN READ
Quran Desecrated by Leader of Anti-Muslim Hate Group in Front of Turkish Embassy
In the latest incident that is sparking outrage across the Muslim world, the leader of an anti-Muslim hate group, has desecrated a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in the Netherlands. The group's leader, under police protection also ripped the Quran outside other embassies, including Pakistan and Indonesia. Under Dutch law, desecrating the Quran is protected by freedom of speech. This year, several European countries have seen a spate of Quran burnings, which sparked riots and protests across the Muslim world. Sweden, which saw several incidents this year, has been criticized by Muslim leaders for allowing such provocative acts to take place. During his speech to the UN General Assembly last week in New York, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the rise of Islamophobia and the Quran burnings across Europe, calling them a new form of racism that incites hate speech against Muslims. Guests: Amina Shareef Lecturer at Goldsmiths, University of London Hatem Bazian President at IISRA
STK THUMBNAIL / TRT World
September 26, 2023
