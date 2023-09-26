September 26, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
What is Azerbaijan doing to make the Armenian community feel safe in Karabakh?
Azerbaijan’s government has started delivering humanitarian aid to towns and villages in the Karabakh area. Illegal Armenian separatists were forced into a ceasefire last week after Azerbaijan launched a 24-hour anti-terror operation. Brenda Shaffer, professor at the US Naval Postgraduate School explains.
