CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Hollywood screenwriters end strike after pay deal with studios
Leaders of screenwriters union declare their nearly five-month-old strike over after board members approve contract deal with studios, bringing Hollywood at least partly back from historic halt in production.
Hollywood screenwriters end strike after pay deal with studios
SAG-AFTRA actors and Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers rally during their ongoing strike, in Los Angeles, California, on September 13, 2023.  / Photo: Reuters
September 27, 2023

American television and movie writers have agreed to end a strike that lasted nearly five months and paralysed Hollywood after reaching a pay deal with production studios, the Writers Guild of America said.

"The WGA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP," the union announced in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday referring to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

It added: "The strike ends at 12:01 am [local time]."

The 11,500 members have until October 9 to cast their votes on the proposed contract.

The WGA said the estimated value of the deal was $233 million per year.

Film and television writers walked off the job in May after failing to reach a deal with major studios, including Netflix, Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery.

Writers appeared to have won concessions across the board, with raises over the three years of the contract, increased health and pension contributions, and AI safeguards.

Under the agreement, the studios agreed to meet at least twice a year with the guild to discuss plans to use AI in film development and production.

The studios are not expressly prohibited from using AI to generate content.

Writers, however, have the right to sue if their work is used to train AI.

Writers can choose to use AI when drafting scripts, but a company cannot require the use of the software. The studios also must disclose to a writer if any materials were generated by AI.

In other areas, the guild said it won guarantees of minimum staffing in writers' rooms, a key issue for many of its members. Staffing will be determined by the number of episodes per season. Minimum pay rates will climb by more than 12 percent over three years.

Also, residuals will rise for the use of TV shows and movies outside of the United States and a bonus will be awarded for the most popular shows on streaming.

RelatedHollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike

'We won'

"These are essential protections that the companies told us, to our faces, that they would NEVER give us," writer Adam Conover, a member of the guild's negotiating committee, posted on social media platform X.

"But because of our solidarity, because they literally cannot make a dollar without us, they bent, then broke, and gave us what we deserve. WE WON," Conover said.

Television writer David Slack said: "Our strike was necessary. Our strike was effective. Our strike is a victory."

The strike's end means daytime and late-night talk shows can return to the air.

Bill Maher, host of HBO's "Real Time," said on social media that he would be back with fresh episodes starting on Friday.

"My writers and Real Time are back!" Maher wrote.

Maher and Drew Barrymore had angered writers by saying this month that their talk shows would return before the strike ended.

The end of the WGA strike does not return Hollywood to normal. The SAG-AFTRA actors union walked off the job in July and remains on strike.

RelatedStriking Hollywood writers denounce turning profession into 'gig work'
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us