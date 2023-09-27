CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Beat it! Michael Jackson's signature moonwalk hat sells for 77,640 euros
The hat was the highlight among around 200 items of rock memorabilia, though the top price went to a guitar owned by the legendary bluesman T-Bone Walker.
Beat it! Michael Jackson's signature moonwalk hat sells for 77,640 euros
Jackson whipped off the hat while breaking into his hit "Billie Jean" during a televised Motown concert in 1983.  Photo: AFP / AFP
September 27, 2023

The hat that Michael Jackson wore just before performing his signature moonwalk dance for the first time sold at an auction in Paris for 77,640 euros ($82,170).

The black fedora had been estimated at 60,000 to 100,000 euros by the Hotel Drouot auction house.

It was the highlight among around 200 items of rock memorabilia, though the top price went to a guitar owned by the legendary bluesman T-Bone Walker, at 129,400 euros.

Jackson whipped off the hat while breaking into his hit "Billie Jean" during a televised Motown concert in 1983, at the height of his fame.

Moments later, he showed off what would become his trademark move - the moonwalk, a seemingly effortless backwards glide while appearing to walk forwards.

Music memorabilia has become big business.

Co-organisers Lemon Auction made a splash last year with the sale of the guitar smashed by Noel Gallagher on the night Oasis split up in Paris following a fight with his brother Liam. The instrument went for 385,500 euros.

This month, a series of auctions for items belonging to Freddie Mercury - including the piano on which he composed "Bohemian Rhapsody" - brought in a total of 46.5 million euros for Sotheby's, attracting bidders from 76 countries.

RelatedMichael Jackson’s ‘Thriller' masterpiece turns 40
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us