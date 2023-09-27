WORLD
Fresh violence rocks Indian state after missing students confirmed killed
Manipur cuts internet a day after police fired tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse hundreds of protesters demanding justice for the two dead students.
Riot police officers fire tear smoke shells to disperse demonstrators in Imphal. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 27, 2023

India has reimposed an internet ban on the restive state of Manipur after violent protests erupted following the circulation of photographs of two students killed during the months-long conflict, officials said.

On Tuesday, police fired tear gas shells and smoke bombs as hundreds of angry students marched following the release of photographs of two dead bodies on social media, a 17-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man from the majority Meitei community. The pair went missing in July.

“Forty-seven students sustained minor injuries during the protest and the situation is normal and under control,” an official at the central control room told the Anadolu news agency.

The internet was cut to curb the "spread of disinformation, false rumours, and other types of violent activities through social media platforms", a government order read.

The provincial government confirmed late on Monday night that the two students, who went missing on July 6, during the peak of ethnic violence, were killed.

“It has come to the notice of the state (provincial) government that the photos of two students, Phijam Hemjit, 20, and Hijam Linthoingambi, 17, who have been missing since July 2023, have surfaced on social media. The case has already been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” the chief minister’s secretariat said in a statement.

“State (provincial) police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearances and to identify the perpetrators who murdered the two students.

The security forces have also started the search operation to nab the perpetrators,” it said.

Pictures of the two students went viral on social media after internet services were restored in the state. Mobile services were restored on Saturday.

Local journalist Basanta Kumar said that the students have planned another protest for Wednesday and may continue demonstrating for some time.

“The overall situation in the state has improved but I can’t say what will happen in future. Many ruling party legislators are in Delhi and they want to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation in the state,” said Kumar.

At least 175 people have been killed in ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur since May 3, according to officials.

Thousands have been displaced by ethnic violence, forcing them to flee to neighbouring Mizoram.

The army was called in on May 4 to assist law enforcement after a curfew was imposed in eight districts of Manipur following violence that erupted during protests against the inclusion of the Meitei community in the scheduled tribes' category, giving them special privileges.

