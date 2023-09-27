WORLD
3 MIN READ
192 troops killed in anti-terror Karabakh offensive: Azerbaijan
The lightning operation allowed Baku regain full control over the breakaway region that was run by Armenian separatists for about 30 years.
192 troops killed in anti-terror Karabakh offensive: Azerbaijan
Tens of thousands of Armenians have left the region and more are likely to do so after separatists agreed to lay down arms.  Photo: AP / AP
September 27, 2023

A total of 192 Azerbaijani troops were killed and over 500 were wounded during Azerbaijan’s offensive in Karabakh last week, the country’s Health Ministry announced.

Karabakh officials had said earlier that at least 200 people on their side, including 10 civilians, were killed and over 400 were wounded in the fighting.

The military operation allowed Azerbaijan to reclaim full control over the breakaway region that was run by Armenian separatists for about 30 years.

Tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians have already left the region and more are likely to do so after separatist troops agreed to lay down arms and Azerbaijan lifted a 10-month blockage of the road linking the territory to Armenia.

Azerbaijan and separatist officials have held two rounds of talks on the “reintegration” of Karabakh and its ethnic Armenian population into the mainly Muslim country.

Karabakh is a region of Azerbaijan that came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, in separatist fighting that ended in 1994.

RelatedAzerbaijan displays arms surrendered by Armenia-backed Karabakh militants

Blockading the only road

During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan took back parts of Karabakh along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.

In December, Azerbaijan imposed a blockade of the only road connecting Karabakh with Armenia, revealing that the Armenian government was using the road for mineral extraction and illicit weapons shipments to the region’s separatist forces.

Armenia charged that the closure denied basic food and fuel supplies to Karabakh’s approximately 120,000 people.

Azerbaijan rejected the accusation, arguing the region could receive supplies through the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam — a solution rejected by Karabakh authorities, who claimed that it was a strategy for Azerbaijan to gain control of the region.

RelatedAzerbaijan commits to equal treatment for ethnic Armenians in Karabakh
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us