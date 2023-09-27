WORLD
3 MIN READ
French ambassador leaves Niger weeks after junta expulsion order
Coup leaders have also demanded a "negotiated framework" for the former colonial ruler to withdraw its troops, which Paris says will be done by year-end.
French ambassador leaves Niger weeks after junta expulsion order
A Niger citizen holds an anti-France poster during a rally in capital Niamey. Photo: AFP / AFP
September 27, 2023

France's ambassador to Niger left the capital Niamey, weeks after the post-coup military leaders in the West African country demanded his expulsion.

"The ambassador and six colleagues left Niamey around 4:00 am (0300 GMT)," a diplomatic source from the French embassy said.

A source in the Niger interior ministry confirmed the departure and said the plane was headed towards Chad.

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Paris would withdraw its ambassador Sylvain Itte from Niger, followed by the French military contingent in the coming months -- both demands of the post-coup regime in Niamey.

Niger's leaders, who overthrew elected president Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, welcomed the announcement by France but said they were waiting for it to be followed up by official actions.

The regime had been demanding Itte's departure since the end of August.

They took away his diplomatic immunity and visa, but Paris had refused until now to withdraw him.

RelatedNiger junta slams France over Bazoum backing

France has not recognised the authority of the military leaders and is still demanding Bazoum's restoration.

Niger's coup leaders are demanding a "negotiated framework" for the former colonial ruler to withdraw its troops, which Paris says will be completed by the end of the year.

The new military regime said in a statement read out on national TV late on Monday that the timeframe for the pullout "must be set out in a negotiated framework and by mutual agreement".

France has about 1,500 soldiers in its former West African colony as part of an anti-ınsurgeny deployment in the Sahel.

The coup against Bazoum was the third such putsch in the region in as many years, following similar actions in Mali and Burkina Faso in 2021 and 2022.

They too forced the pullouts of French troops.

RelatedHow the Niger coup will affect the Sahel West African region
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us