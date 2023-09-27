Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov have discussed ties at a joint strategic meeting in the capital Ankara.

Fidan and Saidov co-chaired the third meeting of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan Joint Strategic Planning Group on Wednesday, where they discussed bilateral relations in energy, transportation, construction, tourism, defence, and education.

The ministers exchanged views on the efforts to increase mutual investments and achieve the goal of $5 billion trade volume.

Regional and international developments, including relations within the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) and other multilateral institutions were also on the agenda.

The ministers also talked about preparations of the third meeting of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Türkiye became the first country that recognised Uzbekistan in 1991, and diplomatic relations were established in 1992.

Ankara attaches great importance to the improvement of cooperation with Uzbekistan in all fields and wishes to further develop its relations benefiting from the close ties.