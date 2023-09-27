Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met Prince Edward, the youngest brother of Britain’s King Charles, in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan and Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, held a closed-door meeting at the presidential complex. No further details were provided.

The British prince arrived in Türkiye on Monday for a three-day visit to grow awareness of the Chevening award and the impact non-formal education and learning can have on young people and their communities.

Later, Edward lays a wreath at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic, before attending a reception to mark the 40th anniversary of the Chevening scholarship program.

On Tuesday, Edward visited the famed Basilica Cistern Museum in the heart of Istanbul’s historical Fatih district.

Officials from the Istanbul city government and experts working on the museum's restoration welcomed Prince Edward in front of the museum.

The British consul general in Istanbul, Kenan Poleo, also accompanied Edward during his visit.

Edward saw the excavation work being done during restoration of the Byzantine-era cistern and also learned about an Ottoman-era water gauge and its working principles from city officials.

Edward was briefed by Mahir Polat, a top official at the city government, on why the cistern is historically significant for Istanbul.

Lutgarde Vandeput, head of the British Institute in the capital Ankara, said the prince visited the basilica “to see whether all these past practices … past water management, whether it could be of interest and of importance for present-day water management challenges.”

Located on the historical peninsula of Sarayburnu, walking distance from both the Blue Mosque and Ayasofya Grand Mosque, the cisterns are famed for their unique, almost otherworldly atmosphere.

The underground cistern was built in 542 by Byzantine Emperor Justinian I to supply the Great Palace of Constantinople – as the city was then known – with clean water. The cistern is home to a striking sculpture of the mythological monster Medusa, along with other memorable sights.

Türkiye's recyclable housing project

Edward visited Hacettepe University in Ankara accompanied by UK Ambassador to Türkiye Jill Morris and Gill Caldicott, director of the British Council Türkiye.

The university rector and officials welcomed Edward and his accompanying delegation.

At the university’s Civil Engineering Department, Edward was briefed on the recyclable housing system project, which in 2020 won the international Newton Prize from the Newton-Katip Celebi Fund at the university.

He closely examined the ongoing work on the Green Structural Components with Low-Cost Housing Lego System project, which is being done at the university.

The prince observed the project, which serves as an example of collaborative research between UK and Turkish higher education institutions, and learned about innovative and environmentally friendly construction processes from the project team.

He also spoke with students actively involved in the project who come from earthquake-prone regions.

During the visit, the rector presented Edward with a symbolic sculpture of the university.