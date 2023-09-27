TÜRKİYE
Turkish VP proposes joint global energy marketplace with Uzbekistan
In a meeting with the Uzbek Foreign Minister and his delegation, Turkish Vice President fosters collaborative efforts to create a global energy marketplace, highlighting Türkiye's role as the third-largest investor in Uzbekistan.
On Wednesday, Turkish and Uzbek foreign ministers exchanged views on the efforts to increase mutual investments and achieve the goal of a $5 billion trade volume. / Photo: AA
September 27, 2023

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has proposed joint efforts with Uzbekistan to establish an international energy marketplace and mentioned Türkiye's plan to create an energy market in Istanbul's Financial Center.

Receiving Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyar Saidov and his delegation on Wednesday at the Presidential Complex, Yilmaz said Uzbekistan is currently experiencing a remarkable period of change and development under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's leadership, with Türkiye firmly supporting this reform and transformation journey and offering its assistance whenever needed.

He also pointed out that both countries have strong leadership, high political will, and stability, essential for developing their relationship.

He mentioned that Türkiye is the third-largest investor in Uzbekistan and that there is a shared commitment to enhancing relations in all areas, including military cooperation and defence industries. Recognising Turkish Standards Institution certificates in Uzbekistan would positively impact bilateral trade, Yilmaz added.

Yilmaz said they aim to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion in the short term and $10 billion in the medium term, underscoring the urgency to work towards these objectives.

He also mentioned his appointment as co-chair of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) in July and expressed eagerness to organise the next JEC meeting and Business Council meeting, which will further advance commercial relations between the two countries.

High-level bilateral relations

Uzbek Foreign Minister Saidov highlighted the strong communication between the two countries and the close dialogue between their presidents as key factors in the success of high-level relations.

He mentioned that the strategic planning efforts aligned with the instructions given during the presidents' meeting in Budapest had been meticulously executed, and all the planned topics were successfully discussed during the visit to Ankara.

Saidov added that the JEC activities aim to deepen this partnership between the institutions of both countries. He underscored the importance of 2023 as the centenary celebration of Türkiye's founding and expressed that Uzbekistan has placed a high priority on strengthening strategic ties with Türkiye during this "Century of Türkiye."

Cultural and human relations were also discussed during the meeting, with the ambassador of Uzbekistan to Ankara, Alisher Azamhocayev, in attendance.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
