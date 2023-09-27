September 27, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Curriculum dispute in Palestinian schools fuels tensions
Another battle is brewing between Palestinians and Israelis. This time over what Palestinian school children are learning on the curriculum in occupied East Jerusalem. While Israel claims some books in Palestinian schools foster hate and incitement, Palestinians say they preserve their national heritage and identity. Mohammad al-Kassim reports from occupied East Jerusalem.
Curriculum dispute in Occupied East Jerusalem / Others
Explore