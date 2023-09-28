WORLD
3 MIN READ
PKK terror threat to Syria 'never been more alarming', warns Türkiye
The terrorist organisation poses significant threat to Syria’s territorial integrity and is "a major source of instability," Türkiye cautions UN Security Council.
PKK terror threat to Syria 'never been more alarming', warns Türkiye
"The oppressive and discriminatory practices and human rights violations of this terrorist organisation are a matter of public knowledge," said Sedat Onal. / Photo: AA
September 28, 2023

Türkiye's ambassador to the United Nations has warned that the threat posed by the PKK terrorist group to Syria is of greater concern than ever before.

"The continued presence of terrorist organisations in Syria poses a vital threat to this country and its neighbours, primarily Türkiye, as well as to the wider region," Sedat Onal said at Wednesday's UN Security Council session on Syria.

"In fact, the threat of PKK terrorism to Syria’s territorial integrity has never been more alarming than it is today," added Onal.

The envoy cited recent clashes between Arab tribes and the PKK/YPG in eastern Syria, saying they proved that the PKK's activities and the external support it continues to receive are "a major source of instability" in the war-torn country.

"The oppressive and discriminatory practices and human rights violations of this terrorist organisation are a matter of public knowledge now and have also been extensively reported by the UN," he added.

Onal expressed that Türkiye calls on all parties to adopt a comprehensive and long-term approach and distance themselves from those separatist entities which he said do not have any place in the future of Syria.

RelatedClashes between PKK, Arab tribes: What is happening in Syria's Deir Ezzor?

'Right of self-defence'

Turkish ambassador Onal also emphasised that Türkiye will take measures against direct and imminent threats posed to its national security by terrorist organisations operating in Syria.

"As such, we will continue to exercise our inherent right of self-defence as outlined in Article 51 of the UN Charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

RelatedTürkiye's anti-terror operation 'Claw-Lock' neutralises 605 terrorists
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us