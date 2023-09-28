The global digital currency exchange giant Binance decided on Istanbul for its Blockchain Week event in 2023, a manager with the company has announced.

Binance TR’s General Manager, Mucahit Donmez, said on Wednesday that the Istanbul iteration of the event will be held on November 8 - 9.

Organising the event in Istanbul is showing the importance given by Binance to Türkiye, said Donmez. Its last edition was held in Paris in 2022.

"Türkiye's young population, high cryptocurrency usage and rising innovation performance show that the country can become a followed country by others rather than a follower in blockchain," Donmez said.

He added that "the steps taken by the public and the importance given to blockchain technology show that the areas that will shape the future are not ignored and are a great gain for the sector."

Blockchain and Web 3.0

Mucahit Donmez also emphasised that Türkiye can be a global hub for blockchain and Web 3.0 technologies.

Touching on Türkiye's importance for Binance, he said the country is first among the top-five traffic sources for the company in the last three-month period.

Binance chief marketing officer Rachel Conlan said Blockchain Week is expected to host 3,000 users in Istanbul while 2.5 million people are expected to follow virtually.

Blockchain Week will convey an important message to the world about Türkiye's role in Web 3.0 and blockchain technologies, she said.