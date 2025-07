Muslim Meiteis trying to bridge Manipur divide

India’s Manipur state is grappling with an ethnic and religious conflict between the majority Meiteis -many of whom are Hindu- and the minority Kukis, who are mostly Christian. But an absence of effective political dialogue has left local Meitei Muslims to reconcile the divided communities. TRT World's Smita Sharma went to Manipur to look at their crucial role as peacemakers.