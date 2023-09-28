WORLD
4-year-old among two more dead as Iraq wedding fire toll rises
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani meets with the wounded and family members of victims in Nineveh province, state television reported.
Mourners at a mass following the fatal fire at a wedding celebration, in Hamdaniya. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 28, 2023

Iraq's Prime Minister visited injured patients and the families of victims in northern Iraq and two more people died from their injuries, two days after a deadly wedding fire killed over 100 people and left more than 150 wounded.

Mohammed Shia al Sudani arrived in Nineveh province early Thursday with a delegation of ministers and security officials, state television reported. He met with the wounded and family members of victims at Hamdaniyah Hospital and Al Jumhoori Hospital.

He had earlier declared three days of national mourning,

The Prime Minister also visited the Syriac Catholic Mar Behnam Monastery to express his condolences to the victims.

A health official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press news agency that two critically burned victims — a 30-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child — died from their injuries.

At least 150 people suffered burns, smoke inhalation, and crush wounds sustained in the stampede when the nearly 900 panicked guests tried to flee the Haitham Royal Wedding Hall in the predominantly Christian area of Hamdaniya near Mosul after the ceiling panels above a pyrotechnic machine burst into flames.

Authorities said over 100 people have died in the incident, and the death toll is expected to rise with at least 100 other people still injured, many of them critically burned.

Anger has flared over the high death toll, which authorities have blamed in part on poorly observed safety regulations, an insufficient number of fire exits and the use of highly flammable building materials.

The venue's owners have been accused of violating safety protocols.

The Mosul Municipality on Wednesday called for the closure of hotels, restaurants, and other venues that don't have safety approvals or have ignored warnings.

Funeral processions continued on Thursday at the Saint Behnam Syriac Catholic Church.

A video circulating on Iraqi media and social media showed the bride and groom among the crowd mourning.

The Interior Ministry said highly flammable building materials contributed to the disaster and accused the owners of violating safety and security protocols.

The tragedy was the latest to hit Iraq’s Christian minority, which has dwindled to a fraction of its former size over the past decade.

A security official told the AP that one of the venue's owners and 13 workers and employees are currently under investigation.

The official said that negligence caused the incident and that the government is preparing to compensate survivors and the families of victims.

A government spokesperson said the authorities will conduct strict inspections of hotels, schools, restaurants and event venues to make sure they are complying with safety standards.

One owner of the venue, Chonny Suleiman Naboo, told AP that an electrical fault caused the fire and denied that they had neglected safety procedures.

