Arrests made after deadly wedding hall fire in Iraq

One of the owners of a wedding hall in Northern Iraq, where more than 100 died in a fire, has been arrested. The Interior Ministry has issued arrest warrants for a number of people connected with the blaze. Iraq's President Abdul Latif Rashid is also calling for an urgent investigation. All of these moves happen as families begin to bury their loved ones. TRT World's Kubra Akkoc reports.