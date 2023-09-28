Isar Muhammed, a 26-year-old mentally disabled Muslim man who was beaten for allegedly "stealing food from a temple" in India's capital New Delhi, has died.

According to The Independent newspaper, it was claimed that Muhammad had stolen food called "prasad" dedicated to Hindu gods in the temple.

Police officials reported that the young man was tied to a pole by a group of men and brutally beaten. Muhammed was unable to communicate with the temple authorities due to his mental disability.

Muhammad's family also stated that he had been tortured for hours and left to die on the street. They said when they found him, he had wounds all over his body and died shortly after being brought home by a neighbor.

“He was cold like a dead body when he was brought back to our house. Seeing him like that, I too died with him,” his sister Umrana Mohammad said.

Related Hindu nationalism will ultimately harm all of India

Murder charges

In a graphic video purporting to show the incident that went viral on social media, five men can be seen beating Mohammad as he cries out in pain, pleading for them to stop.

Seven individuals have been detained on charges of murder in connection with the incident.

A police official on the condition of anonymity said that there was no religious motivation for the crime.

“They asked him questions but he was unable to reply properly since he was mentally challenged. They then tied him to an electric pole and thrashed him,” said the police official.

Local sources, on the other hand, stated that the young Muslim man received a beating because he had eaten at the Hindu temple, which had provoked a backlash.

A post mortem report showed blunt-force injuries all over the victim’s body, including his head, back, arms and legs, according to The Indian Express citing a police source.

The cause of death was said to be “shock and haemorrhage”.