Türkiye will continue to support efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, the country's National Security Council has said.

"All parties, especially Armenia, were reminded that the path to a lasting peace in the South Caucasus can only be opened through the unconditional establishment of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty …" said a statement issued on Thursday after a three-hour meeting of the National Security Council in the capital Ankara.

The Turkish Communications Directorate also issued a statement saying obligations based on agreements, which will contribute to the prosperity of countries in the region, should be fulfilled to achieve regional peace.

At the National Security Council (MGK) meeting, discussions spanned a variety of topics.

Threats to national unity

The statement reported that during the meeting, information was provided to the Council about the determination, commitment and success of operations carried out both domestically and internationally against various threats to national unity and security, including the terror groups PKK/YPG, FETO and Daesh.

Regarding the resistance of the Syrian people against the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, the statement highlighted the terror group, responsible for killing innocent people, forcibly conscripting children and exploiting Syria's natural resources, as the biggest obstacle to peace and stability in the region.

The determination to cleanse the region from this "criminal network" was emphasised and actors continuing to support it were reminded of their responsibilities under international law, human rights and alliance duties, the statement said.

The statement underscored Türkiye's commitment to offering maximum support to the friendly and brotherly Iraqi people, who have grappled with substantial challenges for nearly half a century.

It also emphasised that preserving peace in Kirkuk, one of the most outstanding examples of a culture of coexistence, and the complete elimination of terrorist organisations in the country are among the fundamental principles of Türkiye's regional policy.

Recent diplomatic endeavours

The statement pointed out that the double standards and activities of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in the island of Cyprus do not align with its obligation of impartiality and have undermined its credibility regarding the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

In this context, the necessity of formalising the activities of the peacekeeping force in the TRNC through a written agreement with authorities was reaffirmed. The statement also underscored Türkiye's dedication to safeguarding the security and peace of Turkish Cypriots in line with rights derived from international law and agreements.

Recent developments in Ukraine, including the revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, were also discussed in the meeting. Türkiye reiterated its commitment to efforts to end the war with a just and permanent peace without delay.

Regarding events in Kosovo and the current situation in the Balkans, Türkiye emphasised its commitment to preserve peace and stability in Kosovo, where it will assume the command of the regional and NATO mission.

Türkiye's support for the Libyan people was also mentioned in the statement, as well as the commitment to continue providing assistance and support to the flood-hit country in a balanced and equitable manner.

It is said that Türkiye will continue its efforts to restore unity and solidarity in the country after the major disaster and remain in contact with all stakeholders.