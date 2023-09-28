CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Teen US climate protesters storm top Republican's office
Sunrise Movement, a nationwide youth environmental campaign, says around 30 of its members flooded inside House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office while over a hundred more crowded the hallway outside.
Teen US climate protesters storm top Republican's office
Members of Sunrise Movement pose for a photo on the east lawn at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on September 28, 2023.   / Photo: AFP
September 28, 2023

Dozens of American teenagers have occupied the office of the top Republican lawmaker to protest against a looming government shutdown that they say will exacerbate the climate crisis.

The Sunrise Movement, a nationwide youth environmental campaign, said around 30 of its members flooded inside House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office on Thursday while over a hundred more crowded the hallway outside.

The group says 18 protesters were detained by police after refusing to disperse.

"Our generation is on the front lines of this crisis," Ariela Lara, 17, a high school senior from the Bay Area in California, told the AFP the news agency.

"We sit at the centre of climate disaster and government neglect, and that's what we've been seeing from the Republican Party, especially McCarthy, who is the face of it all."

Brandishing signs that read "The GOP Hates Gen Z" — a reference to the Republicans' "Grand Old Party" moniker — the activists made speeches and sang protest songs during their half-hour "occupation" of McCarthy's office.

McCarthy was not present during the protest at the Rayburn House Office Building, across the road from the US Capitol.

Demonstrators told AFP they were warned by police to move on, and that the detentions came after much of the group continued to block access to the doorway.

McCarthy's team and the Capitol Police did not respond to requests for comment.

RelatedHow climate change fuels extreme heat

US shutdown looming

The government is expected to shut down this weekend, meaning potentially millions of federal employees sent home or working without pay, with Congress paralysed by demands for spending cuts from the Republican right and unable to pass a budget for 2024.

The Sunrise Movement has voiced concerns over funding for emergency disaster relief and pro-climate provisions in President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act.

"In my state, in Oregon, people are dying from wildfire smoke and extreme heat in the summers. People are dying in hurricanes across the country and climate disasters everywhere," Adah Crandall, 17, from Portland, told AFP.

"The GOP has blood on its hands, and if it shuts down the government ... and fails to continue providing the support that people need to literally stay alive, they should be ashamed of themselves."

RelatedTighten US-Mexico border to avert govt shutdown — McCarthy tells Biden
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us