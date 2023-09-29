WORLD
2 MIN READ
Niger says 12 soldiers killed in attack by 'several hundred' militants
Attack leaves seven soldiers dead while five other troopers die in traffic accident while trying to respond to attack, says defence minister.
Niger says 12 soldiers killed in attack by 'several hundred' militants
The Tillaberi region, where the attack took place, is located in the so-called "three borders" zone where Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali meet. / Photo: TRT World
September 29, 2023

Seven soldiers have been killed in southwestern Niger in an attack by suspected militants, and five others died in a traffic accident while trying to respond to the assault, the country's defence minister said.

A military unit was "violently attacked by several hundred terrorists" in the town of Kandadji, Salifou Mody said in a statement on Thursday, adding that seven soldiers were killed in the fighting.

"During an intervention" launched in response to the attack, "a tragic traffic accident led to the loss of five of our brave soldiers", he continued.

Another seven people were wounded and evacuated to a hospital, he said.

"A hundred terrorists, their motorcycles and [their] weapons were destroyed" about 20 kilometres northeast of Ayorou in the same region, the minister said.

"A search and sweep operation is now under way in order to track down the enemy."

RelatedBurkina Faso, Mali, Niger,  sign defence pact

Three-border zone

The Tillaberi region, where the attack took place, is located in the so-called "three borders" zone where Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali meet.

The area is a hideout for militants, particularly those affiliated with Daesh in the Greater Sahara.

Niger's elected government was toppled in late July by a coup whose leaders cited the deterioration of the security situation in the country as justification.

RelatedSeveral soldiers killed in Niger desert attack on gold convoy
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us