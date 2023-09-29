TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye rebukes Greek Cypriot remarks against Ankara, Baku
The occupier in Cyprus is not Türkiye but the Greek Cypriot side, Turkish parliament president says, correcting remarks by Greek representative.
Türkiye rebukes Greek Cypriot remarks against Ankara, Baku
Kurtulmus says Ankara understands Azerbaijan's sensitivity in liberating its territories / Photo: AA
September 29, 2023

Türkiye's parliament speaker lambasted a Greek Cypriot representative who called Türkiye and Azerbaijan "occupiers" while addressing the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament.

"It is true that there is an occupation in Cyprus. But the occupier in Cyprus is not Türkiye, it is the Greek Cypriot side, which abolished the legal Republic of Cyprus established in 1960 and occupied it," Numan Kurtulmus said at Thursday's conference in the Irish capital Dublin.

His remarks came as a response to the previous speaker Annita Demetriou, the president of the House of Representatives of the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus, who claimed that Türkiye is an occupier in Cyprus, and Azerbaijan in Karabakh.

Regarding the accusation on Baku, Kurtulmus stressed that Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan, expressing that Türkiye understands, appreciates and fully supports "Azerbaijan's sensitivity in liberating its territory" in the face of Armenia's 33-year occupation.

He also reiterated Türkiye's calls for peace and the opening of the Zangezur Corridor, which would be for the benefit of all peoples of the region.

RelatedParadise regained: Azerbaijanis who fled Karabakh longing to return home

Following the conference, Kurtulmus tweeted on X that the parliament leaders also discussed in detail the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war, the role of parliaments in solving current problems and the challenges that democracies face in unstable periods.

Representing Türkiye, Kurtulmus expressed Ankara's strong support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

He added that Türkiye actively supports Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction process.

During the conference, Kurtulmus also condemned recent attacks on Islam's holy book Quran in some European countries.

He stressed that the "flagrant attacks" on the religious beliefs of 2 billion people are in fact "an insult not only against Muslims but against all humanity."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us