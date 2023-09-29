WORLD
1 MIN READ
What Would a Nuclear Deal With China Mean for Türkiye’s Energy Security?
A deal for China to build a nuclear power plant in Turkiye is near. That's according to Turkiye's energy minister who gave hints that negotiations are reaching the final stages. The construction is planned to take place in Turkiye's Kirklareli province in the eastern Thrace region within the next few months. Once completed, it will be Turkiye's 3rd nuclear plant and a major leap for Ankara's 2053 net zero emission goals. Guests: Filiz Katman Director at IAU–EPPAM Einar Tangen Political and Economic Affairs Analyst
STK THUMBNAIL / TRT World
September 29, 2023
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us