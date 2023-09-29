Is Central Asia Moving Away From Russia and Closer to the US?

Every year around September, New York City becomes a hub of diplomatic activity as world leaders attend the UN General Assembly. But this year, US President Joe Biden took the occasion to host a very unique meeting. Dubbed the C5 + 1 Summit, it was the first of its kind, bringing the US president together with leaders from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic. The meeting comes as Washington increases its engagement with a region, long dominated by Moscow. The main topics at the summit revolved around counterterrorism, trade and human rights. Biden also discussed the launch of new business platforms to better connect both private sectors. Ever since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine in February last year, the former Soviet states of Central Asia have been publicly distant to the ongoing war. All abstained in a UN vote this February that condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine. The resource-rich region is also seeing growing interests from new players, including the US, China and Turkiye, which are looking to tap into both its strategic location between Europe and Asia and its vast energy reserves. Guests: Luca Anceschi Professor at the University of Glasgow Umud Shokri Fellow at George Mason University