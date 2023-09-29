WORLD
2 MIN READ
Outrage as French TV host links bed bug infestation to migration
TV host Pascal Praud created a controversy during a discussion of bed bug infestation on his show L'Heure des Pros when he suggested a connection: "There is a lot of migration these days".
Outrage as French TV host links bed bug infestation to migration
Praud's remarks sparked a wave of criticism on social media, including from politicians. Photo: CNews.fr / Others
September 29, 2023

French television host Pascal Praud is under fire over a comment linking bed bug infestations with immigration.

During a discussion about increasing numbers of bed bugs in France on broadcaster CNews, Praud asked pest expert Nicolas Roux early on Friday: "Is it related to hygiene?"

"I will put all the questions on the table: There is a lot of migration these days."

Praud's remarks sparked a wave of criticism on social media, including from politicians.

Related'Law kills': Tens of thousands protest racism, police brutality in France

On X, French lawmaker Mathilde Panot accused Praud of making excuses for racism.

Another member of parliament, Aurelie Saintoul, also said the remark amounted to racism, vowing to take a legal action.

RelatedIn France, police who killed teenager received more donation than victim

Reposting the video clip of the controversial remarks, Greens legislator Marine Tondelier suggested that such incidents were "why environmentalist politicians refuse to go to CNews."

One in 10 households in France are believed to have recently had bed bugs, raising concern especially as the country prepares to host the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Games will be held on July 26-Aug. 11 in the French capital.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us