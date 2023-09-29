The leaders of nine Mediterranean and southern European countries have called for a "significant increase" in the EU's efforts to tackle the thorny issue of illegal migration at its roots, in origin and transit countries.

Italian far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday that front-line countries were struggling to deal with arrivals now, but without "structural" solutions from the bloc, "everyone will be overwhelmed".

A sharp rise in migrants landing on the Italian island of Lampedusa earlier this month has reignited tensions within the bloc and provided impetus to work for a fresh common strategy.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for "a united European response", urging "solidarity with Italy, as we must show solidarity with all the countries of first entry".

The "Med 9" leaders met in Malta the day after EU interior ministers in Brussels finally made headway on new rules for how the bloc handles asylum seekers and illegal immigration.

Redistribution 'not enough'

The revamped Pact on Migration and Asylum will seek to relieve pressure on frontline countries by relocating some arrivals to other EU states, and the "Med 9" urged its adoption as soon as possible.

But Meloni, whose hard-right government was elected a year ago, said the redistribution of arriving migrants was not enough - a message reiterated in the "Med 9" joint statement.

Tackling illegal migration calls for "a sustained and holistic European response", the leaders of Croatia, Greek-administered Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal and Slovenia and a representative of Spain said.

"We recall the need for a significant increase in the EU's efforts on the external dimension front, with a renewed approach to effectively reduce primary movements and prevent departures," it said.

10-point plan

From June to August, over 990 migrants vanished or lost their lives in the sea—triple the previous year's toll, according to UNICEF. Alarmingly, 289 children perished this year alone, prompting UNICEF to label the Mediterranean a "graveyard for children and their futures."

Amidst this tragedy, just two weeks ago, as thousands of asylum seekers slept on cots in the open air at Lampedusa's reception centre, von der Leyen revealed a 10-point plan to aid Rome in addressing the crisis.

Von der Leyen's plan includes the possible expansion of naval missions in the Mediterranean - missions Meloni said should be run "in agreement with North African authorities".

The European Commission said last week it was set to release the first instalment of funds to Tunisia - one of the main launching points for boats - under a plan signed this year to bolster its coastguard and tackle traffickers.

The EU deal with Tunisia is already producing "very important signs of collaboration", Meloni said, adding that it provides "a model to be used in general with North African countries".