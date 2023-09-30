WORLD
2 MIN READ
Collapse of a gold mine in Zimbabwe leaves several dead, dozens missing
Rescue operations are underway at Beyhose mine in the gold rich town of Chegutu.
Collapse of a gold mine in Zimbabwe leaves several dead, dozens missing
Mine accidents are common in Zimbabwe, a country that is rich in gold, coal and diamonds. / Photo: AP Archive
September 30, 2023

At least six people have died in the collapse of a gold mine in Zimbabwe and 15 others are still trapped underground, according to state media reports.

State-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation quoted deputy mines minister Polite Kambamura as saying 34 miners had been caught in Friday's collapse. Thirteen managed to escape.

The broadcaster on Saturday said rescue operations were underway at Beyhose mine in the gold rich town of Chegutu, about 100 kilometers west of the capital, Harare.

The police and the mines ministry could not be reached for comment Saturday.

RelatedUN chief concerned over post-election environment in Zimbabwe

Economic mismanagement and corruption

Incidents of mine collapses, often involving artisanal miners, are rampant in the southern African country that is rich in gold, coal and diamonds.

The country of 15 million people also has Africa’s largest reserves of lithium, a mineral in global demand due to its use in electric car batteries.

Zimbabwe’s mineral-rich national parks, abandoned mines, rivers and even towns are often swarmed with people, including young children, seeking to find valuable deposits.

It is one of the few economic activities still going on in a country that has suffered industry closures, a currency crisis and rampant unemployment over the past two decades.

Critics blame economic mismanagement and corruption for the collapse of a once-thriving economy and one of Africa’s bright spots. The government points to two decades of sanctions imposed by the United States over allegations of human rights violations.

RelatedIn Zimbabwe’s gold wars, miners wield machetes for safety
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us