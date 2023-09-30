US Central Command forces have conducted a helicopter raid in northern Syria on September 28 capturing Mamduh Ibrahim Al Haji Shaykh, an Daesh facilitator, Central Command has said on Saturday.

Last week, the Central Command forces said it had captured Abu Halil Al Fad'ani, a Daesh Syria Operational and Facilitation official, who was assessed to have relationships throughout the Daesh network in the region, during a raid on September 25.

No civilians were injured or killed during the both operations, both Central Command statements said on Saturday.