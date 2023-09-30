WORLD
1 MIN READ
US Central Command captures key Daesh official in Syria raid
Daesh facilitator is captured one week after Central Command captured another official in the north of the country.
US Central Command captures key Daesh official in Syria raid
No civilians were injured or killed during either operation according to the statement / Photo: AA Archive.
September 30, 2023

US Central Command forces have conducted a helicopter raid in northern Syria on September 28 capturing Mamduh Ibrahim Al Haji Shaykh, an Daesh facilitator, Central Command has said on Saturday.

Last week, the Central Command forces said it had captured Abu Halil Al Fad'ani, a Daesh Syria Operational and Facilitation official, who was assessed to have relationships throughout the Daesh network in the region, during a raid on September 25.

No civilians were injured or killed during the both operations, both Central Command statements said on Saturday.

RelatedUS urges efforts to prevent Daesh resurgence, announces $150M aid
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us