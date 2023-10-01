WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hundreds protest overnight emergency service closure at French hospital
Crowd protest Carhaix Hospital with catapult in Quimper.
Hundreds protest overnight emergency service closure at French hospital
Carhaix Hospital's emergency room has been closed since September 4 from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 a.m. local time. / Others
October 1, 2023

Hundreds have protested the closure of overnight emergency services at a hospital in the Brittany region of France.

The demonstration took place on Saturday outside the Quimper Governorship to protest the policy at Carhaix Hospital.

The crowd brought a catapult where former presidential candidate Philippe Poutou and Carhaix Mayor Christian Troadec were among the politicians who participated in the demons tration.

Baby’s death

Following a brawl, security forces intervened with pepper gas and prevented protesters from approaching the Governorship.

A six-month-old baby allegedly died September 28 at the hospital because of the lack of timely intervention when emergency services were closed, according to reports.

Hospital management confirmed the baby’s death but rejected claims related to the cause of death.

Carhaix Hospital's emergency room has been closed since September 4 from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 a.m. local time.

RelatedFrench unrest: A symptom of deep-seated racism and institutional failures
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA backlash over Epstein files
North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us