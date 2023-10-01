Hundreds have protested the closure of overnight emergency services at a hospital in the Brittany region of France.

The demonstration took place on Saturday outside the Quimper Governorship to protest the policy at Carhaix Hospital.

The crowd brought a catapult where former presidential candidate Philippe Poutou and Carhaix Mayor Christian Troadec were among the politicians who participated in the demons tration.

Baby’s death

Following a brawl, security forces intervened with pepper gas and prevented protesters from approaching the Governorship.

A six-month-old baby allegedly died September 28 at the hospital because of the lack of timely intervention when emergency services were closed, according to reports.

Hospital management confirmed the baby’s death but rejected claims related to the cause of death.

Carhaix Hospital's emergency room has been closed since September 4 from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 a.m. local time.