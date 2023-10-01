Director of T3 Startup Center Irem Bayraktar speaks to TRT World at Teknofest

"I believe young people hold the power to shape the future,” the Director of T3 Startup Center Irem Bayraktar told TRT World at Teknofest. Bayraktar, who is also a member of the T3 Foundation board, said that since 2018, they have organised technology competitions at the event and have supported over 200 startups. #TEKNOFEST #T3StartUp