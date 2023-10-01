WORLD
Freight truck crash kills, injures many migrants in Mexico
Images displayed a truck with its cargo box flipped over and victims by the highway, with confirmation from a state prosecutor's office employee that the migrants had been hitching rides on passing vehicles.
This handout picture released by Pijijiapan's Civil Protection shows members of the municipal police and the civil protection office rescuing migrant people after a truck accident in Pijijiapan, Chiapas state, Mexico on October 1, 2023 / Photo: AFP
October 1, 2023

At least 10 Cuban migrants died and 17 others were seriously injured after a freight truck they were riding in crashed on a highway in southern Mexico near the border with Guatemala.

The National Immigration Institute said all of the dead Cuban migrants were women, and one of them was under 18.

The Institute said the driver of the vehicle had apparently been speeding and lost control of the truck, which was carrying 27 migrants at the time. The driver fled the scene.

The Chiapas state civil defence office said the crash happened Sunday on a highway near the town of Pijijiapan.

Photos showed a truck with an open cargo box tipped on its side, and the victims on the side of the highway. An employee of the state prosecutor’s office said the migrants had been hitching rides on passing vehicles.

Surge of migrant deaths

Mexican authorities generally prohibit migrants without proper documents from riding buses, so those without the money to hire smugglers often walk along the side of highways, hitching rides aboard passing trucks.

It was the latest in a series of migrant deaths in Mexico amid a surge in migrants travelling toward the US border.

A migrant from Ecuador died and 10 others from Colombia and Guatemala were injured in a crash on Saturday that occurred while they were being taken for processing in a van operated by Mexico’s immigration agency.

Mexico’s National Migration Institute said the van was involved in a collision with a bus in the city of Mexicali, across the border from Calexico, California.

Shootings, robbery

On Friday, two Mexican migrants were fatally shot on the Mexican side of the border and three others suffered gunshot wounds, the Migration Institute said.

Rescue services found a group of 14 Mexican nationals at dawn on Cuchuma Hill near Tecate, a city between Mexicali and Tijuana.

The cause of the shooting wasn’t known, but migrant crossings often involve agreements with local cartels for the right of passage.

Migrants are sometimes shot if their smuggler is working for a rival gang or if they haven’t paid passage rights. Migrants are also often robbed by roving gangs of thieves and kidnappers in border areas.

Accidents

And on Thursday in Chiapas, a truck flipped over on the highway, killing two Central American migrants and injuring another 27.

The Migration Institute said Friday that 52 migrants were travelling in an overcrowded dump truck when the driver lost control and overturned.

The injured, including six children, were transported to a hospital, where they were all granted legal cards of asylum, as victims of a crime on Mexican territory.

And on Wednesday, two Central American migrants died after trying to board a moving train in the state of Coahuila near the Texas border.

