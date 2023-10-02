WORLD
Bangladesh records over 1,000 dengue deaths in worst outbreak
Data from the Directorate General of Health Services said that 1,006 people had died, among more than 200,000 confirmed cases in the Asian country.
Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
October 2, 2023

More than 1,000 people in Bangladesh have died of dengue fever since the start of the year in what has been recorded as the country's worst outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Figures from the country's Directorate General of Health Services published on Sunday night said 1,006 people had died, among more than 200,000 confirmed cases.

The agency's former director Be Nazir Ahmed said that the number of deaths so far this year was higher than every previous year combined from 2000, when Bangladesh recorded its first dengue outbreak.

"It's a massive health event, both in Bangladesh and in the world," he added.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last month the outbreak was "putting huge pressure on the health system" in Bangladesh.

Dengue is a disease endemic to tropical areas that causes high fevers, headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain and, in the most serious cases, bleeding that can lead to death.

The WHO has warned that dengue - and other diseases caused by mosquito-borne viruses such as chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika - are spreading faster and further due to climate crisis.

RelatedBangladesh dengue cases five times higher than reported numbers: Medics
SOURCE:AFP
