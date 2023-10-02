WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Korean skater loses Asian Games gold after early celebration
Jung Cheol-won raised his arms in celebration only for his Taiwanese rival to lunge with his leg across the line first to win by one hundredth of a second.
South Korean skater loses Asian Games gold after early celebration
Jung Cheol-won (c) reacts after the men's final of the speed skating 3000m relay race during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Photo by WANG Zhao/AFP
October 2, 2023

South Korean rollerskater Jung Cheol-won committed a cardinal sin of sport by celebrating too early, with his "big mistake" costing his country an Asian Games gold medal.

Jung was left red-faced on Monday after being the anchor for his three-man team in the men's 3,000m relay final at Qintang Roller Sports Centre.

Thinking he had easily beaten Huang Yu-lin, he eased up and raised his arms in celebration, only for the Taiwanese skater to lunge with his leg across the line first in 4min 05.692sec to win by one hundredth of a second.

"I made a rather big mistake. I didn't come at full speed to the finish line. I let my guard down too early," said a sheepish Jung.

"I am very sorry. I apologise to my teammates and to our fans who supported us.

"We all worked very hard together for this, and it's all my fault."

Taiwan's Huang said it was a "miracle" that he won, with his coach drumming it into him that you never give up.

RelatedAsian Games' first-ever eSports gold goes to hosts China

"I realised they were celebrating, but I wanted to tell them, while you were celebrating, I was still fighting," he said.

"I wasn't sure whether I had reached the finish line in time.

"I thought it was such a shame that I was just a little bit short, and then the results came up on the screen showing that I had won by one hundredth of a second, and it was just a miracle."

Taiwan's women rubbed salt in the wounds by winning their 3,000m relay final, also consigning South Korea to silver.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us