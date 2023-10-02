Monday October 2, 2023

2154 GMT — The Pentagon is warning Congress that it is running low on money to replace weapons the US has sent to Ukraine and has already been forced to slow down resupplying some troops, according to a letter sent to congressional leaders.

The letter, obtained by The Associated Press, urges Congress to replenish funding for Ukraine.

Congress averted a government shutdown by passing a short-term funding bill over the weekend, but the measure dropped all assistance for Ukraine in the battle against Russia.

Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord told House and Senate leaders there is $1.6 billion left of the $25.9 billion Congress provided to replenish US military stocks that have been flowing to Ukraine. The weapons include millions of rounds of artillery, rockets and missiles critical to Ukraine's counteroffensive aimed at taking back territory taken by Russia in the war.

More updates:

👇

2028 GMT — Mexico president slams US military support for Ukraine

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has panned US military aid to Ukraine, suggesting it was "irrational," and stepped up criticism of the war effort as he urged Washington to devote more resources to helping Latin American countries.

Lopez Obrador has long called on the United States to devote more funds to helping economic development in Central America and the Caribbean in order to ease migratory pressures.

During his regular daily press conference, Lopez Obrador criticised the US Congress for not freeing up money for the region, before making reference to wrangling last week on a stopgap funding bill that stripped out further aid for Ukraine.

"I was just looking at how now they're not authorising aid for the war in Ukraine," he said. "But how much have they destined for the Ukraine war? $30 to 50 billion for the war. Which is the most irrational thing you can have. And damaging."

1538 GMT — EU pledges lasting support to Ukraine at 'historic' Kiev meeting

The EU signalled its long-term support for Ukraine as its foreign ministers convened in Kiev for a historic first gathering beyond the bloc's borders.

The meeting came as disagreements grow among EU members over support for Ukraine and as Kiev's forces make limited gains in a high-stakes counteroffensive against Russian troops in the south and east of the country.

"We are convening in a historic meeting of the EU foreign ministers here in Ukraine, candidate country and future member of the EU," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

1940 GMT — Russia interfered in vote won by Ukraine sceptic: Slovakia

Slovakia has accused Moscow of interfering in its election at the weekend that was won by a populist pledging to end military help for Ukraine.

Robert Fico was tapped to form a new government after his party finished first on a platform that raised concern about cracks in Kiev's Western support.

Slovakia alleged meddling following pre-election remarks by Moscow's foreign intelligence service director claiming Slovakia's pro-Ukraine centrist party were "US proxies".

That party, Progressive Slovakia, finished second with 18 percent of the vote to Fico's Smer-SD's 23 percent in the polls.

1935 GMT — EBRD says continuous support for Ukraine is key challenge

A sustained high level of support for Ukraine is a key challenge ahead, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development(EBRD) said, after further military funding was excluded from a US congressional budget deal.

The comments by EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso come after US Congress passed a stopgap bill on Saturday that extended government funding for more than a month and avoided a shutdown, but it did not include aid for Kiev.

However, US President Joe Biden said support will continue, without providing further details.

1930 GMT — Kiev official urges more cost-effective weapons

A senior Ukrainian official has called for a reassessment of Western anti-aircraft systems being supplied to Ukraine, saying simpler and cheaper weapons could be more cost-efficient in countering Russia's Iranian-made Shahed drones.

The Shahed drones are deployed in Russian attacks virtually every day. Ukraine has become skilled at downing them though some still hit industrial and residential sites despite Moscow's assurances that it does not target civilians.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said the issue was not just one of securing more anti-aircraft systems "but primarily solving a mathematical problem lying in the economics of war".

Related The history of US-Iran tensions, explained

While Western systems, like NASAMS and Iris-T, were used to down missiles, he said, using them to intercept Shaheds may not be cost-effective, Podolyak wrote in English on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

"Thus, it leads to depletion of allied stockpiles and long-term weakening," Podolyak wrote.

1920 GMT — Putin 'wrong' if he thinks he can outlast West on Ukraine: White House

The White House has rejected claims by the Kremlin that Western fatigue on aid for Ukraine would grow after a deal to avoid a US government shutdown left out funds for Kiev.

"If Putin thinks he can outlast us he's wrong," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, adding that there was a large Western coalition supporting Ukraine against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

1630 GMT — Zelenskyy, EU's von der Leyen discuss alternative grain export corridors

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed possible alternative "corridors" for exporting grain from Ukraine, Zelenskyy's office said.

Russia in July quit a UN-backed deal which had enabled exports from Ukraine to sail from three approved Black Sea ports. Since then, Kiev has launched what it calls a temporary humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea for exporting grain.

Zelenskyy's office said that he and von der Leyen had also agreed to maintain "constructive dialogue" on efforts to lift grain export restrictions imposed by some of Ukraine's neighbouring states

1620 GMT — Ukraine's central bank introduces 'managed flexibility' exchange rate

Ukraine's central bank has said it was introducing a "managed flexibility" exchange rate, relaxing the fixed currency rate it has had in place throughout the war with Russia.

The move, which had been awaited by financial markets, reflected the central bank's growing confidence that it can manage liquidity, ensure stability and has enough foreign exchange reserves 19 months into the war with Russia.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said in a statement that the exchange rate would be determined by interbank foreign exchange operations with the "active participation" of the central bank.

It said the NBU would "continue to carefully monitor the situation on the foreign exchange market and will remain a key player on it."

1600 GMT — Kiev urges EU support for grain corridor to work 'at full capacity'

Ukraine urged the EU to back its initiative for regular exports through a new maritime corridor in the Black Sea, amid a rift between Kiev and several neighbours over grain deliveries.

Ukraine has been pushing for support for the naval route since Moscow scrapped a deal in July guaranteeing safe passage of grain exports in the Black Sea.

If the EU and Ukraine join forces to guarantee the security of this corridor, then this corridor will be able to work at full capacity - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

He did not specify what support he was seeking from Brussels.

The end of the grain export deal in July has seen a huge influx of Ukrainian grain being shipped via the European Union, driving down local prices and spurring protests in countries like Poland.

When Russia withdrew from the grain deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, it threatened to attack cargo ships approaching Ukrainian ports.

Its warships have not targeted ships using the new route but Moscow has stepped up aerial attacks on Ukraine's Black Sea port infrastructure after abandoning the grain deal.

1541 GMT — Russia allocating 'huge resources' to divide Ukraine's allies: Kiev

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that the Kremlin was funnelling resources towards creating divisions among Kiev's allies and urged them to unite in the face of pressure from Russia.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's greatest expectation is precisely that the West and the world will tire of standing on the side of Ukraine in this war. Russia is directing huge resources to this. But we should not play along with them," Kuleba said during a press conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

1530 GMT — Kiev criticises Musk for making fun of Zelenskyy

Ukraine has reacted angrily to a social media post by billionaire Elon Musk that made fun of Zelenskyy's repeated calls for Western military and financial aid to fight Russian forces.

Musk has provided Ukraine with Starlink satellite services that have been vital to the Ukrainian army, but some have criticised his statements on the war with Russia.

Musk owns the social media platform X - formerly known as Twitter - where he posted a meme of Zelenskyy earlier Monday.

The caption read: "When it's been five minutes and you haven't asked for a billion dollars in aid."

"Any silence or irony towards Ukraine today is a direct encouragement of Russian propaganda that justifies mass violence and destruction," presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak answered on X.

0816 GMT —Top European diplomats meet in Kiev for show of support to Ukraine

Some of Europe’s top diplomats gathered in Kiev in a display of support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s attack.

The foreign ministers from the European Union’s 27 member countries converged on the Ukrainian capital for an unannounced informal meeting that officials said would review the bloc’s support for Ukraine and discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposed peace formula.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the foreign ministers’ first joint meeting outside EU borders sent a signal that EU support is “unwavering” and underscored the EU’s commitment to Ukraine.

The United States, the EU and the United Kingdom have provided massive military and financial support to Ukraine, enabling it to stand up to the Kremlin’s attack.

0757 GMT —US support for Kiev is not weakening: Ukraine

Ukraine's top diplomat said Washington's support for Kiev was not weakening and played down the significance of a stopgap funding bill passed by US Congress that omitted aid to Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev was in talks with Republicans and Democrats in the US Congress, and that the drama around the stopgap bill that averted a government shutdown was an "incident" rather than something systemic.

"We don't feel that the US support has been shattered... because the United States understands that what is at stake in Ukraine is much bigger than just Ukraine," he told reporters as he greeted European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kiev.

"It's about the stability and predictability of the world and therefore I believe we will be able to find necessary solutions."

0722 GMT — Ukraine says respects 'choice of Slovak people' after pro-Moscow party wins vote

Ukraine said it respected the "choice of the Slovak people", as the pro-Moscow Smer-SSD party, which opposes military aid for Kiev, won a parliamentary election in the neighbouring EU member country.

"We respect the choice of the Slovak people," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"But it is too early to say how the election result will affect Slovakia's position," he said, adding that Kiev can "draw the first conclusions" after a coalition is formed in Slovakia.

For our live updates from Saturday (October 1), click here.